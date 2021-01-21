Vanderburgh Co. Health Dept. opens back-up vaccine sign up for those with certain conditions

VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WFIE) - The Vanderburgh County Health Department is opening up a back-up COVID-19 vaccine sign up list.
They are calling those 65 years old and older and those with the following pre-existing conditions: Obesity, Diabetes, COPD, Sickle Cell Disease, Chronic Kidney Disease, or Serious Heart Condition.
You may be contacted if there are doses leftover at the end of the day. You MUST be able to get to the clinic within 30 minutes of the phone call.
To ensure vaccine is given to our most vulnerable citizens, clients will be contacted by age and pre-existing conditions.
This will not be a first come, first serve.
Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.