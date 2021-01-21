4 more local Hoosiers die of COVID-19; 148 new cases in Vanderburgh Co.

INDIANA (WFIE) - Thursday, the Indiana State Department of Health reported 3,733 new coronavirus cases and 64 additional deaths.
There are now 601,937 total confirmed cases and 9,218 total coronavirus related deaths in the Hoosier state.
The state map shows three new deaths in Vanderburgh County and one new death in Dubois County.
It shows 148 new cases in Vanderburgh County, 72 in Warrick County, 31 in Dubois County, 15 in Perry County, 17 in Posey County, 29 in Gibson County, 22 in Spencer County, and 10 in Pike County.
Gov. Holcomb will give a coronavirus briefing Thursday.
You can watch it here at 1:30 p.m.
Hoosiers age 70 and older can schedule appointments to receive the COVID-19 vaccine by visiting https://ourshot.in.gov.
Here are the coronavirus totals in our part of Indiana.
- Vanderburgh Co. - 19,160 cases, 243 deaths
- Dubois Co. - 5,525 cases, 77 deaths
- Warrick Co. - 6,651 cases, 97 deaths
- Perry Co. - 1,512 cases, 27 deaths
- Posey Co. - 2,369 cases, 27 deaths
- Gibson Co. - 3,655 cases, 59 deaths
- Spencer Co. - 1,880 cases, 19 deaths
- Pike Co. - 1,156 cases, 26 deaths
