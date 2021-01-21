4 more COVID deaths, 266 new cases reported in local KY counties

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - Thursday, the Green River District Health Department reported three more COVID-19 related deaths and 235 more cases.
Of those new cases, 132 are in Daviess County, 44 are in Henderson County, 17 are in Union County, 15 are in Ohio County, 14 are in Hancock County, seven are in McLean County, and there are six new cases in Webster County.
Green River health officials say the new deaths included a resident of Daviess County, a resident of Hancock County, and a resident of Ohio County.
The district has now recorded 16,524 total confirmed cases. Officials say of those cases, 12,264 residents have made recoveries.
The Hopkins County Health Department’s coronavirus dashboard is showing another death and 31 new cases Thursday. Since the beginning of the pandemic, the county has seen a total of 3,373 positive cases. Of those cases, 2,108 resident has recovered from the virus.
Hopkins County currently has 1,151 active cases.
Here are the all-time totals of confirmed positive cases and deaths in our area of Kentucky:
- Daviess Co. - 7,460 cases, 124 deaths, 5,578 recovered
- Muhlenberg Co. - 2,428 cases, 45 deaths, 2,201 recovered
- Hopkins Co. - 3,373 cases, 114 deaths, 2,108 recovered
- Ohio Co. - 1,996 cases, 36 deaths, 1,455 recovered
- Henderson Co. - 3,687 cases, 52 deaths, 2,690 recovered
- Webster Co. - 968 cases, 15 deaths, 693 recovered
- McLean Co. - 696 cases, 25 deaths, 526 recovered
- Union Co. - 1,082 cases, 10 deaths, 870 recovered
- Hancock Co. - 635 cases, 14 deaths, 452 recovered
