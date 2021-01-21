2 Madisonville Fire Dept. employees fired, 1 demoted after investigation

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - Madisonville city officials say there has been an investigation into three Madisonville Fire Department employees.
They could not tell us what or who the investigation was about, but they say it resulted in two employees getting fired and one employee being demoted.
Madisonville Mayor Kevin Cotton shared the following statement:
“The City of Madisonville was made aware of a situation that occurred with three Madisonville Fire Department employees. Once made aware of the situation, the City of Madisonville promptly conducted an investigation and placed involved employees on administrative leave pending the investigation. Per investigation findings, the City of Madisonville elected to terminate two individuals, and one employee was demoted in rank. Madisonville remains committed to providing our community with impeccable service by employing men and women of high integrity. Madisonville is very fortunate to have very upstanding first responders.”
Officials say information has been passed on to Kentucky State Police.
We are working to learn more, and we’ll keep you updated.
