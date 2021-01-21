33 new cases reported in local Illinois counties

ILLINOIS (WFIE) - On Thursday, Illinois reported 4,979 new COVID-19 cases and 122 additional deaths, according to the state’s coronavirus map.
The state is reporting that they now have a total of 1,086,333 confirmed coronavirus cases and 18,520 total deaths.
The map shows 33 new cases coming from our local Illinois counties.
Of those new cases, 18 are in White County, nine are in Wabash County, and six are in Wayne.
No new cases were recorded in Edwards County.
Wabash County Health Department sent out a public notice Wednesday regarding a potential coronavirus exposure.
Health officials say if you attended a meeting on January 19 for the Ambassador Christian Academy, you could have potentially been exposed to a confirmed positive case of COVID.
They ask that you watch out for symptoms if you went to that meeting.
The health department offers daily testing at 130 W. 7th Street in Mt. Carmel from noon until 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.
Here is the total number of coronavirus cases and deaths reported in our area:
- Wayne County - 1,528 cases, 42 deaths
- White County - 1,363 cases, 22 deaths
- Wabash County - 1,193 cases, 11 deaths
- Edwards County - 470 cases, 8 deaths
