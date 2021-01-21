Hopkins County Schools offering rapid COVID-19 testing to all students

HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - The Hopkins County School District announced Wednesday that rapid COVID-19 testing is now available for all students.
School administrators made the announcement on the district’s official Facebook page.
Officials say testing will be administered by the school nurse, and students must have clinic and COVID consent forms on file.
Students who are attending virtually can undergo testing as well from their cars.
Appointments can be scheduled by calling each school’s clinic.
Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.