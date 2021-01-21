Henderson Lions Club launching 50/50 raffle

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - The Henderson Lions Club is launching it’s first-ever 50-50 Half Pot Online Raffle on Monday, February 1.
Tickets will go on sale at the raffle web site, hendersonlionsclub.ourraffle.org.
Ticket prices start at $10.00. You have to be at least 18-years-old to buy a ticket in the raffle.
Ticket sales will continue online through February 27th, with the winner drawn on Sunday, February 28 at 6 p.m.
The Lions 50-50 Raffle has a starting jackpot of $10,000, which means the winner will take home a guaranteed $5,000.
The other 50% of the money raised will stay in Henderson to help fund the Lion’s charitable activities in the community.
The Lions would normally be getting ready for their annual television and online auction, but that was canceled in 2021 because of the ongoing pandemic.
The club hopes the money raised through the raffle will replace some of what would have been raised in the auction, as well as through other fundraisers that were also canceled last year.
The club is also seeking sponsorships for the raffle.
Businesses that contribute $250 will have their name and company logo displayed on the raffle online site.
The deadline for sponsors is January 25.
Last year, the Henderson Lions Club provided $38,000 in eyecare assistance, grants to local non-profit organizations and scholarships to high school seniors.
The club also donated $35,000 to COVID-19 relief in the community.
