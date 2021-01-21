Employers may be able to mandate COVID-19 vaccinations

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Workers may be wondering if their employer can force them to get a COVID-19 vaccine.
The topic is getting a good deal of discussion in legal realms across the Tri-State as doses are expected to become more widely available.
A local attorney tells 14 News that he does believe employers will be able to enforce this.
However, this is not a black and white situation. There is some grey area which include exceptions.
Local attorney Jim Casey, whose primary practice focuses on labor employment law, says he has taken questions from clients on whether employers can enforce a COVID-19 vaccine mandate.
“Not all will implement,” Casey explained. “I think a lot of employers will decide to highly recommend it and ask employees to do it voluntarily.”
Casey says he believes the consensus is that employers will be able mandate the measure, but there may be exceptions. One of those could be employee protections by the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA).
“Because of that medical condition, made a request to the employer for an exception to the mandatory vaccination, I think the employer would have a duty to at least engage in an interactive dialogue (that’s one of the requirements - one of the catch phrases under the law) to consider reasonable accommodation,” Casey stated.
A second caveat, he says, could center around religion.
“So, there could be some circumstances where there would be an exception made there,” Casey added. “Not all necessarily, but some.”
Rapid changes in society will certainly raise some interesting legal issues.
“There will be, inevitably, some push back and in some instances the right not to do it, but there may be consequences from that, as well,” Casey concluded.
So far, the COVID-19 vaccine has not be opened up to the general public.
The first doses arrived in the Tri-State barely more than a month ago.
