Colts QB Philip Rivers announces retirement, officially ending 17-year career

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WFIE) - Indianapolis Colts quarterback Philip Rivers is officially calling it quits after 17 years in the NFL.
The 39-year-old made his retirement announcement on Wednesday. This decision comes nearly two weeks following the Colts’ playoff loss to the Buffalo Bills.
He spent his one and only season in Indianapolis after playing 16 years with the Chargers.
In a statement released earlier Wednesday, Rivers said playing in the NFL was his “childhood dream.”
Although he never suited up in the Super Bowl, the eight-time Pro Bowler compiled a Hall of Fame-worthy resume. Rivers finished his NFL career ranking fifth in all-time passing yards (63,440), fifth in all-time touchdowns (421) and fifth in all-time completions (5,277).
