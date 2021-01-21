Colder temps return, rain next week

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Highs will top in the lower 50s on Thursday, making it the warmest day of the week. Another surge of Arctic air will swoop in for Friday and the weekend. Sunny skies Friday with highs near 40, followed by a frigid low of 20 degrees on Saturday morning. Saturday’s high will stay around 40. South winds will warm the Tri-State again on Sunday as rain chances start to pick up. Rain likely Sunday through Tuesday. Some heavy rain possible, mainly over Western Kentucky early next week.