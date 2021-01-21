24 cats dumped at VHS

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Vanderburgh Humane Society is now taking care of more than 20 new cats after they were dumped this week.
Normally, humane society officials say they would not take that many animals at once, but in this case, they had space for all 24 cats.
The humane society tells us it is going to cost VHS almost $10,000 to vaccinate, spay, and neuter all of them.
The animals will be up for adoption within the month.
If you would like to donate or adopt, you can do that on Vanderburgh Humane Society’s website.
