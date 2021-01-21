All Owensboro Middle School students moving to virtual learning

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Beginning Friday, January 21, Owensboro Middle School will return to virtual learning for all students through Friday, January 29.
Officials say students in the “A” Group will return to in-person learning on February 1.
They say the closure is due to an increase in the number of students and staff having to isolate, affecting the school’s ability to maintain operations.
This does not affect other schools in the district at this time.
“We hope this closure will give time for those who are in quarantine to be released and those who may be positive to fully recover. If additional time is needed, we will communicate that with our families, but we plan on a return to in-person for OMS February 1,” they said.
