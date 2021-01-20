Wednesday Sunrise Headlines

(WFIE) - Today marks the beginning of a new presidential era. President-elect Joe Biden will take the oath of office, becoming the 46th president of the United States.
In the final hours of his presidency, President Trump rolled out a lengthy list of pardons.
He granted clemency to some of his former allies and even high profile rappers during his last day in office.
As America swears-in a new president, Washington, D.C. is on alert. At least 25,000 troops are now guarding the nation’s capital, in attempt to keep everyone safe this inauguration day.
