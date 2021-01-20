Deputies: Suspect caught after authorities issued urgent alert

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A suspect authorities say was wanted on a federal weapons charge has been taken into custody.
It happened after a pursuit that turned into a search throughout the west side.
Authorities say the man fled the scene of an accident at the corner of West Franklin and St. Joseph Ave around 8:30 p.m.
According to EPD, the suspect was driving west on Franklin when police say they ran a red light and hit an SUV before running from the scene.
The Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office issued an urgent alert for residents in the area of N. Saint Joseph Ave and W. Franklin St.
They urged residents in the area to keep their doors locked and report suspicious activity to 911.
