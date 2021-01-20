Vanderburgh Co. no longer in red; map shows 13 new local IN COVID deaths

INDIANA (WFIE) - On Wednesday, the Indiana State Department of Health reported 2,942 new coronavirus cases and 62 additional deaths.
There are now 598,313 total confirmed cases and 9,154 total coronavirus related deaths in the Hoosier state.
Vanderburgh County is now out of red on the state map, leaving just it and Perry County as our only counties not in red for coronavirus case rates.
The state map shows seven new deaths in Vanderburgh County, three new deaths in Warrick County, two new deaths in Dubois County, and one new death in Gibson County.
It shows 156 new cases in Vanderburgh County, 50 in Warrick County, 23 in Dubois County, four in Perry County, eight in Posey County, 26 in Gibson County, 15 in Spencer County, and three in Pike County.
Hoosiers age 70 and older can schedule appointments to receive the COVID-19 vaccine by visiting https://ourshot.in.gov.
Here are the coronavirus totals in our part of Indiana.
- Vanderburgh Co. - 19,012 cases, 243 deaths
- Dubois Co. - 5,494 cases, 77 deaths
- Warrick Co. - 6,579 cases, 97 deaths
- Perry Co. - 1,497 cases, 27 deaths
- Posey Co. - 2,352 cases, 27 deaths
- Gibson Co. - 3,626 cases, 59 deaths
- Spencer Co. - 1,858 cases, 19 deaths
- Pike Co. - 1,146 cases, 26 deaths
Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.