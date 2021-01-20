Sunny and dry through Saturday, rain next week.

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -High temperatures will fluctuate by about 10-degrees, day-to-day as a series of weather makers shifts winds to the south and then the north. South winds on Thursday will push highs into the lower 50s under sunny skies. By Friday, we cycle back to north winds and highs in the lower 40s. The colder air stays in place through Saturday. Sunny skies will be the rule through Saturday as well. The next significant weather system will bring rain to the region by Sunday night through the middle of next week. The models have backed off on the heavy rain threat, but we will continue to monitor. Highs will stay between 45-50 for the first half of next week.