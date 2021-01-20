264 new COVID cases reported so far Wednesday in local KY counties

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - Wednesday, the Green River District Health Department (GRDHD) reported 264 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases and one new death.
They say 113 are in Daviess County, 14 in Hancock County, 79 in Henderson County, 10 in McLean County, 24 in Ohio County, 12 in Union County, and 12 in Webster County.
The COVID-19 related death was a resident of Webster County.
The Hopkins County dashboard has not yet updated.
New state numbers will be released late Wednesday afternoon, but as of Tuesday there were 330,906 total confirmed cases in and 3,194 deaths in the Commonwealth.
The National Governors Association (NGA) announced Wednesday that Gov. Andy Beshear will lead a bipartisan task force to guide states in their economic recovery and revitalization efforts amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Gov. Beshear will co-chair the NGA’s Economic Recovery and Revitalization task force along with South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster.
Here are the all-time totals of confirmed positive cases and deaths in our area of Kentucky:
- Daviess Co. - 7,328 cases, 123 deaths, 5,448 recovered
- Muhlenberg Co. - 2,392 cases, 42 deaths, 2,070 recovered
- Hopkins Co. - 3,310 cases, 113 deaths, 2,069 recovered
- Ohio Co. - 1,981 cases, 35 deaths, 1,430 recovered
- Henderson Co. - 3,643 cases, 52 deaths, 2,647 recovered
- Webster Co. - 962 cases, 15 deaths, 677 recovered
- McLean Co. - 689 cases, 25 deaths, 515 recovered
- Union Co. - 1,065 cases, 10 deaths, 858 recovered
- Hancock Co. - 621 cases, 13 deaths, 439 recovered
