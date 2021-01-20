Gov. Holcomb announces next steps in I-69 Ohio River Crossing

“Our globally recognized transportation network and prime location make Indiana one of the most attractive places in the U.S. to do business,” Gov. Holcomb said. “Advancing the I-69 Ohio River Crossing as we finish construction of I-69 between Evansville and Indianapolis further enhances our connectivity regionally and nationally. Our progress on this transformational effort sends a strong message to job creators that Indiana will continue to offer best-in-class infrastructure for generations to come.”