Evansville neighborhood lights COVID luminary for pandemic victims

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - It’s been one year since the first COVID-19 cases were diagnosed in the US.
In a small neighborhood in Evansville, one couple has created a memorial for the nearly 400,000 people in the United States who have died from COVID-related issues.
Guy and Nita Sides constructed their own memorial for the people who lost their lives to COVID-19 over the course of the past year.
They arranged and lit 50 makeshift lanterns up and down their street on Tuesday as a tribute to recognize and honor the many people who have been hurt.
Guy said that with 400,000 people dead from COVID-19, someone needs to do something to pay respects on a large scale.
“This is a national tragedy,” he said. “We think we need to respond to that national tragedy and show our commitment and adoration for those who have suffered and died and their families.”
Sides expressed that he was happy to see a national tribute held Tuesday night in Washington D.C., and he felt that their own display was a way to show support right in the Tri-State.
