Evansville joins cities across the nation to remember lives lost to COVID-19

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville joins cities across the country Tuesday for a national moment of unity and remembrance for people who have lost their lives to COVID-19.
Clergy involved in the interfaith initiative “One God, One Community,” participated in the service.
You can click here to watch the service.
Just like so many other communities across the country, COVID has had a major impact right here at home. Families continue to grieve.
On the heels of the inauguration, this service was intended to show unity.
400,000 lives have been lost across the country because of COVID-19. More than two million people have died around the world due to the virus.
”We need to remember. As difficult as our lives can be because of COVID, there are those in deep grief. There will be an empty chair. There will be a missing loved one,” explained First Presbyterian Church Pastor Kevin Fleming. “We’re still alive. We’re still moving forward. And when we’re able to reunite, we will be there for each other to support each other, especially those who are grieving.”
Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.