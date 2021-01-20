Dumpsters delivered to Woodland Park Apartments

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Four dumpsters were delivered to Woodland Park Apartments in Evansville.
Last week, trash was piling up inside the complex’s trash areas during what a property official said was a change to a new trash company.
Code enforcement flagged the complex, requiring owners to clean up the garbage within ten days.
Tuesday, City Councilwoman Missy Mosby says those temporary dumpsters were no longer at the property when she stopped by, and trash is piling up again.
