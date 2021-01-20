Dubois Co. Health Dept. holding COVID vaccine clinic

DUBOIS CO., Ind. (WFIE) - The Dubois County Health Department, in collaboration with the Indiana State Department of Health, will host a district wide mass vaccination clinic to administer 1,200 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine in a one-day event.
Officials say this is an opportunity for anyone eligible looking for an appointment or anyone looking to receive the vaccination sooner than a future appointment already scheduled.
It’s Saturday, January 23 (2nd Dose will be February 20, 2021 same location) from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Jasper Middle School.
Officials say you should use the northside parking lot behind the school building (follow the signs)
The clinic is for anyone eligible according to the Indiana State Department of Health guidelines.
The only way to receive the COVID-19 vaccine is by scheduling an appointment at www.ourshot.in.gov or by calling 211 for those individuals who do not have internet access.
Choose (Dubois Co. HD Jasper Middle Sch VAX) clinic site for this one-day event.
