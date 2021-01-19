Feds announce largest drug seizure in Owensboro history

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Federal and local authorities announced what they call the largest drug seizure in the history of Owensboro.
The seizure includes 151 pounds of meth, which they say is half a million doses.
It also includes fentanyl laced pills, and a large number of weapons.
Katie Tercek was at the announcement and will have more tonight on 14 News.
This is the last full day for United States Attorney Russell Coleman, who made the drug seizure announcement in Owensboro.
He announced his resignation last week.
