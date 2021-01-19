Tuesday marks Smith’s first day as the new assistant police chief

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - In Evansville, it was the first day for Phil Smith as the new assistant police chief.
Officer Philip Smith took over for Chris Pugh, who retired after 30 years of service.
Smith says he is honored to be appointed and is looking forward to serving the community any way he can.
“My goal is to come in and see the Evansville Police Department Division of Chief Bolin, and serve the citizens the best way we can,” said Smith.
Officer Taylor Merris will be taking over Smith’s previous role, as special events coordinator.
