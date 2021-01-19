Police investigating tool theft in Henderson

By 14 News Staff | January 19, 2021 at 5:38 PM CST - Updated January 19 at 5:38 PM

HENDERSON, Ky (WFIE) - The Henderson Police Department is investigating a theft from Sunday night.

The victim told police that a woman stole $500 worth of tools out of the back of his car outside his house in the 500 block of South Elm Street.

Police say the tools stolen included a Makita impact driver and drill, batteries and chargers, and a Dremel set. If you know anything about this call HPD at 270-831-1295 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stopper at 702-385-5555.

