Police: Henderson man arrested after allegedly pointing gun at another

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - A Henderson man was arrested early Tuesday morning after reportedly pointing a handgun at another person.
Officers responded to the 300 block of Fagan Street around 1 a.m. for a disturbance call.
When officers arrived, they spoke to the victim who said Colby Pruitt pointed a handgun at him.
Officer say they were able to find the handgun that was hidden on the scene.
Colby was arrested and taken to the Henderson County Detention Center.
He is charged with wanton endangerment first degree.
