One-on-one with KY Representative Brett Guthrie

WASHINGTON D.C. (WFIE) - Nearly one week after the second impeachment of President Donald Trump, the nation is preparing to welcome a new president.
On Monday, 14 News’ Samantha Johnson sat down with Kentucky Congressman Brett Guthrie, who voted against the impeachment, saying he felt the process was rushed.
“I thought they just rushed to it,” says Representative Guthrie, “and it appears there was a lot more planning involved that just an inciting crowd that rushed the Capitol Building. It appears there was a lot more planning involved, and I just thought it should have been investigated. We didn’t have a single hearing. We just came to the floor and voted on impeachment without any investigation into it.”
When asked if he had any concerns about the upcoming inaugurations, Representative Guthrie said he was not concerned about his personal safety.
“There are men and women here wearing our uniform,” says Congressman Guthrie. “I was on the flight out of Nashville on Southwest, and it was full of state police from different states coming to D.C. I’m not worried about my personal safety. I am proud to be here as a member of Congress. I think it is a transition of power we need to show.”
However, Representative Guthrie, serving the 2nd Congressional district in Kentucky, says he does have concerns.
“What I am worried about is the image of a lockdown Capitol in order to have a transfer of power,” says Representative Guthrie, “the image that shows to the rest of the world. I don’t think China or Russia could have planned it better if they chose to do so.”
He added, “My biggest worry about everything going on right now this week is, one, our men and women who are out there in the cold now guarding the city, but also just the image it sends to the world.”
On Martin Luther Kind Junior Day, Representative Guthrie shared a quote from King on Twitter, reading in part: “Hate cannot drive out hate. Only love can do that.”
“I think we just need to start working together in Congress,” says the Congressman. “We are going to disagree, and it’s okay to disagree. It’s okay to have debate. Our whole country has been based on that.”
“The way we can show people the government still works for them is for government to work,” says Representative Guthrie.
Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.