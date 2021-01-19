New residential complex coming to Main St.

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - In Evansville, work will soon be underway on a new residential complex on Main Street.
John Campbell, who owns Campbell Energy in Illinois, has wanted to move to Downtown Evansville ever since the first time he visited.
On Tuesday morning, the ground was broken on a project two years in the making. Helping John’s dream become a reality with work on the two-level complex on Main Street starts at the end of the month.
“Downtown Evansville is a place I really fell in love with a couple of years ago and it’s exciting down here,” shared Campbell. “And it’s always good to be in an area where exciting things are happening.”
The project is expected to finish early next year.
