8 new local COVID deaths in KY; Green River District reports 143 new cases

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - On Tuesday, the Green River District Health Department reported seven new COVID-19 related deaths and 143 more cases.
Of those new cases, 89 are in Daviess County, 30 are in Ohio County, there are seven cases in both Henderson and Webster counties, five are in McLean County, four are in Hancock County, and there is one new case in Union County.
Those new deaths included three residents of Daviess County, two residents of McLean County, one resident of Ohio County, and one resident of Union County.
Green River health officials say they have recorded a total of 16,025 cases. Out of those cases, they say 11,822 residents have made recoveries.
The Hopkins County Health Department’s coronavirus dashboard is showing another death and 81 additional cases. Since the beginning of the pandemic, the county has seen 3,310 total cases. Of those cases, 2,069 residents have recovered from the virus.
Hopkins County currently has 1,128 active cases.
Here are the all-time totals of confirmed positive cases and deaths in our area of Kentucky:
- Daviess Co. - 7,215 cases, 123 deaths, 5,350 recovered
- Muhlenberg Co. - 2,392 cases, 42 deaths, 2,070 recovered
- Hopkins Co. - 3,310 cases, 113 deaths, 2,069 recovered
- Ohio Co. - 1,957 cases, 35 deaths, 1,405 recovered
- Henderson Co. - 3,564 cases, 52 deaths, 2,618 recovered
- Webster Co. - 950 cases, 14 deaths, 664 recovered
- McLean Co. - 679 cases, 25 deaths, 503 recovered
- Union Co. - 1,053 cases, 10 deaths, 851 recovered
- Hancock Co. - 607 cases, 13 deaths, 431 recovered
