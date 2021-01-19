Mother charged in connection to November baby death

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - New information on a baby death we told you about in November.
Police have arrested the mother in the case.
21-year old Briance Biggs is facing a charge of neglect of a dependent resulting in death.
Police say Biggs told them she fed the baby in the middle of the night and fell asleep with the baby laying on her arm.
Police say DCS told them they warned Biggs about the dangers of sleeping with the baby. She made her first court appearance Tuesday and is being held on a $10,000 cash bond.
