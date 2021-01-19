36 more local Hoosiers die of coronavirus; all local counties but 1 report new deaths

INDIANA (WFIE) - On Tuesday, the Indiana State Department of Health reported 2,756 new coronavirus cases and 126 additional deaths.
There are now 595,436 total confirmed cases and 9,092 total coronavirus related deaths in the Hoosier state.
The state map shows new deaths in all but one local county. That includes 23 in Vanderburgh County, three in Dubois County, four in Warrick County, two in Gibson and Spencer Counties, and one in Posey and Pike Counties
It shows 97 new cases in Vanderburgh County, 47 in Warrick County, 10 in Dubois County, six in Perry County, 16 in Posey County, 22 in Gibson County, 16 in Spencer County, and two in Pike County.
Hoosiers age 70 and older can schedule appointments to receive the COVID-19 vaccine by visiting https://ourshot.in.gov.
Here are the coronavirus totals in our part of Indiana.
- Vanderburgh Co. - 18,856 cases, 236 deaths
- Dubois Co. - 5,471 cases, 75 deaths
- Warrick Co. - 6,529 cases, 94 deaths
- Perry Co. - 1,493 cases, 27 deaths
- Posey Co. - 2,344 cases, 27 deaths
- Gibson Co. - 3,600 cases, 58 deaths
- Spencer Co. - 1,843 cases, 19 deaths
- Pike Co. - 1,143 cases, 26 deaths
