Mayor Winnecke reflects on COVID-19 in the community

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - It’s been about a year since the coronavirus first hit the United States.
As mandates are still in place and city leaders try and stop the spread of the virus here in the Tri-Sate, Mayor Lloyd Winnecke is reflecting on what this year has been like for Evansville.
Mayor Winnecke says one of the most difficult things throughout the pandemic is seeing the hardships that people face.
He says knowing there have been over 200 deaths in Vanderburgh County affects so many people.
The mayor said it’s been difficult to see how many people have been affected economically as well.
He says if there’s one thing for sure, the city is doing the best they can to get the community through the pandemic.
But one other interesting thing he talked about was the kindness that he’s seen through it all.
“Individuals were generous. Yes, the corporate community we always rely on them and they did phenomenal work, but there were a lot of families and individuals who wrote big checks and there are a lot of families and individuals who have noticed a gap in service,” said Mayor Winnecke. “And they’ve taken something on, and there are probably hundreds of stories of goodness and good deeds that have never been touched because there’s so many of them.”
Mayor Winnecke says whether that’s the over $5 million put together for the COVID relief fund or just neighbors stepping up to help those in need.
Mayor Winnecke says it’s always important to remember those things.
Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.