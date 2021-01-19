Ivy Tech now offering career coaching & employer connections

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Ivy Tech Community College Evansville announced a new division aimed at helping prepare students and meeting employer workforce needs Tuesday at Evansville’s Rotary Club meeting.
Career Coaching and Employer Connections (CCEC), will bring together career development and employer outreach to meet the needs of the workforce.
CCEC officials say they created a more strategic approach for student and employer engagement.
They say the more strategic approach will emphasize comprehensive career readiness practices alongside academic preparation throughout a student’s college experience.
Executive Director of CCEC says the plan is to kick off the student portion of the initiative being in March with full implementation by the fall of 2021.
Students that participate in this program will have a variety of opportunities, including:
- Creation of a Career Development Portfolio: students will create and showcase to employers a resume, cover letter, LinkedIn profile, work and learn experiences, and the professional network and connections they have built with support from their CCEC team.
- Career Coaching: focused, one-to-one relationship to help the student determine the right steps for their career path that match their values, interests, personality and skills.
- Work and Learn: opportunity to build relationships with employers and gain direct experience in careers that interest the student, such as working alongside professionals in a tech company, or assisting on a Human Resources team in a healthcare organization.
Career Coaching and Employer Connections also benefit employers by helping them find top talent for their workforce needs and/or skill-up current employees with custom training. By closely aligning the student experience and employer needs, CCEC will meet the specific skills and training needs of employers in Indiana and neighboring states.
Ivy Tech has received support to establish this program from several other organizations that include: Lilly Endowment, Richard M. Fairbanks Foundation, Central Indiana Community Foundation, Glick Fund, Indiana Commission for Higher Education, Garatoni-Smith Family Foundation, JPMorgan Chase Foundation, and Salesforce.
The College rolled out the CCEC model statewide through a phased approach. The first phase began in the fall of 2019 at the following six campuses: Indianapolis, Fort Wayne, South Bend/Elkhart, Kokomo, Sellersburg, and Madison. The second phase includes Evansville, Valparaiso, Richmond and Lawrenceburg/Batesville locations.
