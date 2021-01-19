Hoops Live Player of the Week Nominees - Week 2

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Week 2 nominees for the Hoops Live Player of the Week:
- Brian Griffith - Owensboro Catholic
- 38 points, 12-of-21 shooting, 11-of-12 from the free throw line and added 3 rebounds in the win over Central Kentucky Homeschool
- Owen Dease - Reitz
- 38 points, 9 rebounds in Friday’s win vs North
- 17 points + 18 points, 15 rebounds in 2 games at the Harrison Showcase
- Alex Money - Mater Dei
- 14 points, 10 rebounds in win vs Memorial
- Dredon Nunn - Bosse
- 11 points Tuesday vs South Knox
- 21 points Friday vs Jasper
- 13 points vs McCracken Co.
- Averaged 15 points a game thru 3 wins
Vote for the Hoops Live Player of the Week only on the 14 Sports app! Voting ends Thursday at 7:00, winner announced on 14 News at 10.
Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.