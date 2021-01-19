Hoops Live Player of the Week Nominees - Week 2

By Bethany Miller | January 18, 2021 at 10:42 PM CST - Updated January 18 at 10:42 PM

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Week 2 nominees for the Hoops Live Player of the Week:

  • Brian Griffith - Owensboro Catholic
    • 38 points, 12-of-21 shooting, 11-of-12 from the free throw line and added 3 rebounds in the win over Central Kentucky Homeschool
  • Owen Dease - Reitz
    • 38 points, 9 rebounds in Friday’s win vs North
    • 17 points + 18 points, 15 rebounds in 2 games at the Harrison Showcase
  • Alex Money - Mater Dei
    • 14 points, 10 rebounds in win vs Memorial
  • Dredon Nunn - Bosse
    • 11 points Tuesday vs South Knox
    • 21 points Friday vs Jasper
    • 13 points vs McCracken Co.
    • Averaged 15 points a game thru 3 wins

Vote for the Hoops Live Player of the Week only on the 14 Sports app! Voting ends Thursday at 7:00, winner announced on 14 News at 10.

