Henderson man arrested after reportedly impersonating a police officer

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - A Henderson man is in jail after allegedly impersonating a police officer and holding two others against their will.
Around 8:30 Monday morning, officers were called to the 2400 block of Northpark Drive for a disturbance call.
Officers say they found 33-year-old Raymond Holcepl who was reportedly armed with a knife and was holding two other men against their will for several hours.
They say he also claimed to be an undercover officer.
Police also found suspected meth and synthetic marijuana.
Holcepl was arrested on several charges, including impersonating a police officer, possession, and unlawful imprisonment.
