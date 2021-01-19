Evansville councilman hopeful to attend inauguration has change of plans with heightened security

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - There has been a lot of changes this past year. A portion of it is because of COVID-19, but now there are also safety concerns.
Evansville Council Member Alex Burton says he plans to watch a live stream of the inauguration just like many other Americans.
Burton says this would’ve been the third inauguration he’s attended, but first as a local elected leader.
Following the siege of the US Capitol, more security threats, and continued coronavirus health concerns, this year’s inauguration ceremony will be largely scaled back.
“It was the safe thing to do. We’re all ready for COVID to be behind us, but we can only do that if we’re doing things and being responsible in the present,” said Burton.
On Wednesday, January 20 President-elect Joe Biden will become the 46th president of the United States.
“Being along to see government in action has a really unique opportunity with so many other Americans who are seeing and observing democracy in action,” explained Burton.
This year, lawmakers will receive a ticket for themselves and a plus-one. Public health protocols, including face-coverings and social distancing, will be in place.
The general public will not be able to get tickets for the event, the Joint Congressional Committee on Inaugural Ceremonies announced in mid-December, and planners encourage Americans to refrain from traveling to Washington, D.C.
“I’m looking forward to a speech and/or message goes similarly along the lines of his acceptance speech did,” shared Burton. “It wasn’t so much about Democrats or Republicans, but more so American people focused on solving the problems we face.”
