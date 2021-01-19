Devin Mockobee shows out in Blue-Grey All-American Bowl

ARLINGTON, Texas (WFIE) -Back in early January, Boonville senior Devin Mockobee announced he was selected to play in the annual Blue-Grey All-American Bowl.
On Monday afternoon at AT&T Stadium, Mockobee earned a starting spot on the East Team’s roster as he had a couple of big plays in the 25-24 loss to the West.
Conrad Mockobee (@cmockobee) shot video at the game in Arlington, Texas.
During his senior season Mockobee averaged 227.5 yards/game and totaled 24 touchdowns on the year.
Up next for the Boonville star running back? Annapolis. Mockobee committed to play football at Navy at the beginning of the 2020-21 high season.
Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.