Devin Mockobee shows out in Blue-Grey All-American Bowl

Devin Mockobee shows out in Blue-Grey All-American Bowl
By Bethany Miller | January 18, 2021 at 10:40 PM CST - Updated January 18 at 10:40 PM

ARLINGTON, Texas (WFIE) -Back in early January, Boonville senior Devin Mockobee announced he was selected to play in the annual Blue-Grey All-American Bowl.

On Monday afternoon at AT&T Stadium, Mockobee earned a starting spot on the East Team’s roster as he had a couple of big plays in the 25-24 loss to the West.

Conrad Mockobee (@cmockobee) shot video at the game in Arlington, Texas.

During his senior season Mockobee averaged 227.5 yards/game and totaled 24 touchdowns on the year.

Up next for the Boonville star running back? Annapolis. Mockobee committed to play football at Navy at the beginning of the 2020-21 high season.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.