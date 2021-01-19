Chilly and quiet through Friday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -High pressure will control the weather over the Tri-State for the next few days. Daily highs will stay in the lower 40s and lows will dip into the upper 20s. Skies will be partly to mostly sunny each day. By the weekend, a weather system will move in with clouds and rain. Rain chances will kick in on Saturday night and linger into early next week. Temperatures will climb to near 50 over the weekend, and lows will remain above freezing, so no threat for wintry precip at this time.