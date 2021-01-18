USI men’s basketball winning despite early-season obstacles

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The University of Southern Indiana men’s basketball team is back in the win column after winning 80-75 over the University of Indianapolis on Saturday.
The Eagles (5-3) got some quick payback after losing to the Greyhounds (1-8) by one point just two days prior.
Overall, this season has been a challenging one for the USI program so far. The team has dealt with its fair share of COVID-related postponements and schedule rearrangements, as well as a handful of injuries that have forced some players to miss time.
Despite all of the challenges, the Eagles still have a winning record, and they are doing everything they can to get better.
“We have to keep working in practice - thankfully, our guys are doing a great job of adjusting to all the changes, adjusting on the fly,” USI head basketball coach Stan Gouard said. “Our guys are young men, and I think the biggest thing with these guys is just going with the flow right now. I think an experience like this is going to do nothing but help these guys once they become my age.”
“It’s a crazy schedule right now, but I’ve been adapting my whole life, and it’s something I’m going to keep doing.” USI senior forward Emmanuel Little said. “It’s just the world we’re living in. This team’s going to get better. I have the utmost faith in us. We’re definitely a championship team. It’s just a matter of all the work we going to put in and the leadership. It’s all on me. I need to do better, and I will do better.”
After briefly returning home from a four-game road trip this weekend, USI will head back on the road for its next two games, starting with a matchup against Lewis University on Thursday.
