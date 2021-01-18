Tri-State celebrating MLK Day Events differently due to pandemic

TRI-STATE (WFIE) - Throughout the upcoming week, several communities will be remembering the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
However, multiple events are expected to be quite different this year due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
The University of Southern Indiana and the University of Evansville are both planning to honor Dr. King starting Monday.
USI has several virtual events planned all week, including a memorial celebration on Monday.
Among other planned events, UE leaders will hold a virtual commemorative march. This is scheduled to occur just before a local leaders panel discussion at 2 p.m.
Many communities in western Kentucky will also be commemorating the civil rights icon.
The Henderson-Henderson County Human Rights Commission is hosting an observance Monday at noon. The celebration will take place at Henderson First United Methodist Church.
Rev. Charles E. Johnson, executive director of the commission, plans to give a few remarks during the service, as well as Henderson Mayor Steve Austin and Henderson County Judge-Executive Brad Schneider.
In Owensboro, a march is set to be held on Monday afternoon. Participants will be marching from Owensboro High School to Kentucky Wesleyan College.
People who wish to take part are requested to gather at the high school’s southeast parking lot on the corner of Ford Avenue and Frederica Street at 11:45 a.m.
The commemoration will continue at Kentucky Wesleyan’s campus on Monday evening. University leaders are hosting Dr. OJ Oleka as the celebration’s keynote speaker in Activity Hall at 6 p.m.
Dr. Oleka is currently the president of the Association of Independent Kentucky Colleges and Universities.
Tickets are limited due to COVID-19 restrictions.
Those interested in attending can contact KWC Student Services at 270-852-3285 to see whether tickets are still available.
The city of Madisonville is holding the 32nd Annual Dr. Martin Luther King Memorial Wreath Laying Service on Monday morning.
Viewers can watch the live stream on the city’s official Facebook page.
The virtual event will start at 10 a.m.
