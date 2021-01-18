Traffic Alert: Nearby roads closed after crash on SR-64 in Gibson Co.

PRINCETON, Ind. (WFIE) - Authorities in Gibson County confirm a crash along West State Road 64 has shut down nearby roads in the area.
According to the Gibson County Sheriff’s Office, the accident happened on the 2800 block of West SR-64 on Sunday night. This is located just west of Walmart in Princeton.
Deputies urge drivers to avoid the area until further notice.
It’s unclear whether anyone was injured during the crash.
We will update this story once more information is available.
