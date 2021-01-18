Tamarack Elementary closed to all in-person learning, starting Tues.

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Tamarack Elementary School in Daviess County is closed to all in-person learning starting Tuesday.
The school confirms the closures comes as a result of a high number of positive COVID cases, contacts, and quarantines among the school staff.
According to the school district, all Tamarack Elementary students will transition to remote learning for the rest of the week.
This closure only impacts Tamarack students. All other DCPS schools will resume in-person learning on the A/B schedule Tuesday morning.
