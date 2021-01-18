Scattered showers possible tonight

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Scattered showers will move in from the west this evening and continue into the overnight hours before tapering off early Tuesday morning. It looks like these showers will be mainly rain, but a few snowflakes may mix in late, mainly north of I-64.
Any snow accumulation from this system will be minor and will most likely be contained to Clay, Richland, and Lawrence Counties in Illinois and Knox, Daviess, and Martin Counties in Indiana. Those counties are under a Winter Weather Advisory from 7 p.m. until 7 a.m.
Our temperatures reached the mid 40s this afternoon but will fall back into the upper 30s this evening. We will eventually bottom out in the low 30s by Tuesday morning, but it will take us most of the night to finally reach the freezing point. By that time, the showers will be on their way out, which is why we are expecting mainly rain from this system.
Tuesday will be partly cloudy in the morning, but our skies will turn mostly sunny in the afternoon as temperatures climb into the low to mid 40s. Overnight lows will be in the upper 20s.
Wednesday will be mostly sunny with high temperatures in the low to mid 40s. The tail end of a warm front will pass through our region Wednesday night. That shot of warmer air will help our temperatures climb into the low 50s on Thursday, making it the warmest day of the week. I cannot completely rule out the possibility of a stray shower late Wednesday night or Thursday morning, mainly in western Kentucky, but I think most of the Tri-State will stay dry.
Mostly sunny but cooler weather takes over Friday and Saturday with high temperatures in the upper 30s to low 40s.
We have another warm-up in store to start next week with high temperatures in the low to mid 40s Sunday and upper 40s to low 50s Monday. However, it looks like our next chance of widespread, soaking rain will be Sunday evening into Monday morning. Heavy rain totaling more than an inch may be possible from that system, but it is still a full week away, so a lot could still change between now and then.
