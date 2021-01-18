Police: 18-year-old arrested in connection with Sunday stabbing

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Owensboro police made an arrest after a Sunday stabbing that sent one to the hospital.
Officers say around 4:20 Sunday evening, they responded to the Owensboro Health Regional Hospital for a victim with a stab wound to the chest.
Based upon the victim’s statements, officers determined the victim was stabbed during an altercation in the 4700 block of Towne Square Court before being taken to the hospital.
According to authorities, the victim suffered serious injuries but are not believed to be life-threatening.
Detectives were able to find and charge 18-year-old Joanus Holbrook of Owensboro with assault.
The Owensboro Police Department is continuing to investigate.
If you have any additional information about this incident, you are asked to call OPD at 270-687-8888 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 270-687-8484.
