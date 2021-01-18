Newburgh woman loses battle against COVID-19 after making thousands of masks

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - A Newburgh woman who made thousands of face masks has lost her fight with COVID-19.
Last week, family and friends told us 60-year-old Bonnie McLeod was in the hospital heavily sedated and on a ventilator.
Her husband, Scott, confirmed to 14 News on Monday that she has passed away.
He says he appreciates all the support from the community.
Bonnie started making masks in the beginning of this pandemic to try and help as many people as she could.
Bonnie’s neighbors say she’s been a blessing to more people than she’ll ever know.
She also worked at Yankeetown Elementary School.
