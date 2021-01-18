51 new local COVID cases reported in Ilinois

ILLINOIS (WFIE) - Illinois health officials updated their Monday coronavirus numbers.
The state is reporting that they now have a total of 1,072,214 confirmed coronavirus cases and 18,258 total deaths.
According to the state’s coronavirus website, since Saturday there have been 24 new cases in Wayne County, 17 new cases in White County, and 10 new cases in Wabash County.
Here is the total number of coronavirus cases and deaths reported in our area:
- Wayne County - 1,511 cases, 42 deaths
- White County - 1,331 cases, 22 deaths
- Wabash County - 1,172 cases, 11 deaths
- Edwards County - 460 cases, 8 deaths
