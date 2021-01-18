ISDH reports 116 new COVID cases in Vanderburgh Co.; 2.5K new cases reported statewide

INDIANA (WFIE) - On Monday, the Indiana State Department of Health reported 2,548 new coronavirus cases and 30 additional deaths.
There are now 592,709 total confirmed cases in the Hoosier state.
The state map showed no new deaths in our Indiana counties.
According to the state map, there are 116 new cases in Vanderburgh County, 44 in Warrick County, 18 in Dubois County, 15 in Perry County, 13 in Gibson County, eight in Spencer County, and there are five new cases in both Pike and Posey counties.
Hoosiers age 70 and older can schedule appointments to receive the COVID-19 vaccine by visiting https://ourshot.in.gov.
Those needing assistance with registration can call 211 or one of Indiana’s Area Agencies on Aging.
Here are the coronavirus totals in our part of Indiana.
- Vanderburgh Co. - 18,759 cases, 213 deaths
- Dubois Co. - 5,461 cases, 72 deaths
- Warrick Co. - 6,482 cases, 90 deaths
- Perry Co. - 1,487 cases, 27 deaths
- Posey Co. - 2,328 cases, 26 deaths
- Gibson Co. - 3,578 cases, 56 deaths
- Spencer Co. - 1,827 cases, 17 deaths
- Pike Co. - 1,141 cases, 25 deaths
