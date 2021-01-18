IHSAA Boys Basketball State Finals moved to April 3

“This is an extraordinary situation, of course, and we are grateful to Commissioner Neidig and our friends at the IHSAA for their support of the city and state in working through the details of the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament. The IHSAA has always been an amazing partner and their understanding and flexibility throughout this process is a testament to their support of our community,” said Rick Fuson, President & COO of Pacers Sports & Entertainment. “We look forward to the IHSAA boys basketball tournament every year and this will be an amazing day of basketball in Indianapolis on April 3rd.”