HPD: Traffic stop ends with suspects facing auto theft, drug charges

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Police say a traffic stop on Sunday led to two people receiving multiple charges.
According to the Henderson Police Department, officers located a car matching the description of a vehicle that was previously reported stolen in Vanderburgh County, Indiana.
Police say the officers pulled over the driver, idenitified as Cory Clark, on the 2500 block of U.S. Route 41 North.
When police searched the vehicle, officers say they found multiple needles, suspected drugs (synthetic marijuana and methamphetamine) and a handgun.
After identifying Charil Clark as the passenger in the car, officers say they discovered she had an NCIC warrant out of Vanderburgh County for dealing a controlled substance (Schedule I, II, III). Police arrested Charil for the warrant.
Cory Clark was arrested on the following charges:
- Receiving Stolen Property U/$10,000
- Theft of Motor Vehicle Registration Plate
- Possession of a Handgun by a Convicted Felon
- Possession of a Controlled Substance (1st-degree)
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
- Trafficking in Synthetic Drugs
