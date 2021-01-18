Fire crews respond to early morning apartment fire in Owensboro

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Several apartment buildings were damaged in an early Monday morning fire in Owensboro.
Chief James Howard with the Owensboro Fire Department tells us they responded to the call just before 3:30 a.m. at Keystone Apartments, which is along Burlew Boulevard.
In videos sent to us by a viewer, Crystal Adams, you can see smoke coming from an apartment building in the distance.
Chief Howard says everyone was evacuated from the impacted buildings.
The fire is out, and now crews are working overhaul to put out hotspots.
One firefighter suffered minor injuries, but no one else was hurt.
